Kim arrives in Russia’s Far East

Moscow, Sept 16: Moscow, Sept 16:

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un headed straight to an aircraft plant that builds fighter jets after arriving in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur on Friday, following his rare summit with President Vladimir Putin earlier this week, according to media reports.Kim arrived at a railway station in the city earlier in the day and was welcomed in accordance with traditions for a special guest, Yonhap News Agency quoted local Russian media outlets as saying. The Russian city has two aircraft plants, the Yuri Gagarin Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant, which is named after the first person in space, and the Yakovlev plant, which had been known as Irkut. Russia’s state-run news agency Tass said the Yuri Gagarin plant produces advanced warplanes, including Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets. The Yakovlev plant builds short-haul passenger airliners.