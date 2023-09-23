RBVS Manian tenders unconditional apology for casteist remarks

In a significant turn of events, former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader RBVS Manian has tendered an unconditional apology before the Madras High Court after being arrested by the Chennai Police for making casteist remarks against Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Thiruvalluvar. This development comes in response to the charges filed against him, including sections of the SC/ST Act and Section 153(a) of the Indian Penal Code, based on a complaint lodged by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi functionary Selvam. The incident, which took place in Thyagaraya Nagar, Chennai, sparked outrage and raised concerns about the perpetuation of caste-based discrimination and hate speech. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, a prominent leader in the Indian freedom struggle and the architect of the Indian Constitution, and Thiruvalluvar, a revered Tamil poet-saint, are both iconic figures in Indian history and culture. Manian’s offensive remarks against these revered figures drew widespread condemnation.