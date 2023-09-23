AR Rahman concert mishap: Organiser booked for selling tickets beyond stipulated level

Tambaram City Police booked a case against ACTC Events for selling tickets to AR Rahman’s concert Marakuma Nenjam beyond the stipulated level, causing traffic and poor treatment to the fans. The Chennai-based event company has been booked under sections 188 (deliberate disobedience) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code. Recently, ACTC Events the company that conducted Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman’s concert titled ‘Marakkuma Nenjam’in Chennai struck in a cobweb after thousands of fans complained that they had a traumatic experience at the event due to poor crowd management by the organisers. Some women alleged that they were subjected to molestation and sexual harassment by unknown members at the event place. This series of allegations and their outrage posts on social media forced the police department to investigate the matter. @@@