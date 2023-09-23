Stalin sanctions Rs 10 lakh to bring TN child by air ambulance from Turkey

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday sanctioned Rs 10 lakh to bring to Chennai by air-ambulance a two-year old girl child, hailing from the state, and now being treated at a hospital in Turkey. Stalin’s order follows an appeal seeking help from the parents of the child. The child, Sandhya took ill on September 7 while she was travelling with her father Manoj on a flight to Chennai from US (San Francisco). The flight, hence, made an emergency landing at Istanbul in Turkey, an official release here said. Admitted to Istanbul Medicana Hospitals, she is being treated in intensive care. Manoj, having spent all the money he had for medical care, sought Stalin’s help to bring the child to Tamil Nadu for further treatment.