Udhayanidhi takes a dig at AIADMK-BJP rift

Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin took a dig at the AIADMK and the BJP after the former decided to walk out from the NDA alliance. He said both parties may come together to contest elections again as “one is a robber and the another is a thief”.

He asserted that despite the AIADMK severing its ties with the BJP, the DMK would emerge victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“KP Munusamy has announced that the AIADMK-BJP alliance is over. Irrespective of whether you (AIADMK) have an alliance with the BJP or not, it is the DMK which is going to win. You cannot deceive people. Your own AIADMK cadres are not going to trust this. Why? This is because there are ED cases pending against your former Chief Minister and ministers,” Udhayanidhi Stalin said at a DMK youth wing public meeting in Krishnagiri district.

“This is not happening for the first time. They (AIADMK and BJP) might pretend to fight but during the time of elections, they will come together again because one is a robber and the other is a thief,” he said.