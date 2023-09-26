Modi gave mantra for Indo-Pacific: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday underscored that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a mantra for Indo-Pacific which was based on mutual respect, dialogue, cooperation, peace, and prosperity.

The Defence Minister also termed the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration by all member countries a “grand success”. Highlighting the complex security challenges facing the Indio-Pacific region, Rajnath Singh said, “The Indo-Pacific has developed into a pivotal geopolitical region….The region faces complex security challenges such as boundary disputes and piracy,” Defence Minister said. The remarks were made at the two-day 13th Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs’ Conference in New Delhi jointly hoisted by the the armies of India and the United States. In his address, Rajnath Singh highlighted that climate change-related concerns of small nations in the Indo-Pacific region should get due importance.