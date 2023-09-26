Why is Modi silent on demands for a caste census: Congress

Hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again pitched for caste census, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh endorsed his view and questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on the issue.

In a post on X, Ramesh, who is a Congress General Secretary and Communication incharge said: “Today, when the issue of development of backward classes has been raised, it is important to remember that former Chief Minister of United Madhya Pradesh Arjun Singh, while being the Human Resource Development Minister, had played an important role in getting 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in 2006.”