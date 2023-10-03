Anti-terror case against NewsClick amid China funding row

Searches by Delhi police on homes of several journalists associated with NewsClick has let loose several questions.

Remember Delhi Police had registered cases under the anti-terror law on August 17, days after a New York Times investigation alleged that the news portal had received funding from a network pushing Chinese propaganda.

Responding to media queries over the searches, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said in Bhubaneswar, “I don’t need to justify… If anyone has committed anything wrong, search agencies are free to carry out investigations against them under set guidelines…”

The Press Club of India has expressed concerns over the raids. “The Press Club Of India is deeply concerned about the multiple raids conducted on the houses of journalists and writers associated with Newsclick. We are monitoring the developments and will be releasing a detailed statement.