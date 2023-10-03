Delhi Police raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick

On Tuesday morning, the Delhi Police raided the homes of several journalists in connection with an investigation into the funding of the news website Newsclick.

The police action is associated with a case registered on August 17. The case was filed under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Among those who were reportedly raided are the website’s editor, Prabir Purkayastha, journalists Abhisar Sharma, Aunindyo Chakravarty and Bhasha Singh, and satirist Sanjay Rajaura.

Confirming the development on X (formerly Twitter), Abhisar Sharma stated that the police confiscated their phones and laptops.