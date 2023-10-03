Film producer VA Durai passes away

Chennai: Film producer VA Durai passed away la due to health-related issues. He was 69 years old.

Born on April 7, 1954, Durai made a significant impact on the film industry during his career. However, in recent years, he had been battling health problems, including diabetes, which eventually led to the amputation of one of his legs.

One of Durai’s notable contributions to the industry was his role as an executive producer in the film Baba, starring the legendary actor Rajinikanth in the lead role. Durai’s involvement in “Baba” showcased his ability to bring together talent and resources to create memorable cinematic experiences.

Throughout his career, Durai also lent his support to several other noteworthy films, including Pithamagan, which received critical acclaim, and Lovely and Gajendra, among others.

VA Durai leaves behind a family that includes his two wives, Vijayalakshmi and Lakshmi, as well as his three daughters.