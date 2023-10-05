Stalin sees BJP’s ‘vindictive politics’ in raid on DMK MP

The BJP-led Union government’s vindictive politics knows no bounds, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Thursday, reacting to the income tax department’s raid at DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan’s house in Chennai.

In a post on X, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief said the raid and AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s incarceration were clear examples of the misuse of central investigative agencies by the government.

“The Union BJP Government’s vindictive politics knows no bounds! Arresting AAP MP Sanjay Singh and raiding DMK MP Jagathrakshakan’s home are clear examples of their misuse of independent investigating agencies for political ends against INDIA bloc leaders,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.