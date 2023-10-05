Inflows into reservoirs in K’taka’s Cauvery basin decreasing: Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that cumulative inflows into the reservoirs in Karnataka’s Cauvery basin are decreasing.

He also said that water in the reservoirs is just above half of what is needed.

“We need 106 Thousand Million Cubic feet (TMC) of water (in the reservoirs) but we have 56 TMC water at present in the reservoirs. We have got around 25 cusecs(cubic feet per second) of water after a small rain. Inflow is decreasing,” Shivakumar said in a press conference.