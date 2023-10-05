CBI registers case into allegation of corruption in Censor Board

Days after Tamil actor-producer Vishal claimed that the had to shell out Rs 6.5 lakh as a bribe to get certification for the Hindi version of his film ‘Mark Antony’, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case into the bribery charges against officials of the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) and others.

After Vishal’s statement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) took cognisance of it and ordered a probe as the Censor Board came under the scanner.

The Hindi version of the film was released on 28 September.