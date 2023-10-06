NCP chief Sharad Pawar alleges misuse of ED & CBI by BJP

“I feel when they get nothing against the opposition, then agencies like ED and CBI are misused,” he said.

The ED on Wednesday arrested AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the now-scrapped liquor policy case.

The AAP MP’s arrest triggered sharp reactions from the leaders of the INDIA bloc.

Expressing similar sentiments over Sanjay Singh’s arrest, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled central government over the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh saying that “their vindictive politics knows no bounds”.

“The Union BJP Government’s vindictive politics knows no bounds! Arresting AAP MP Sanjay Singh and raiding DMK MP Jagathrakshakan’s home are clear examples of their misuse of independent investigating agencies for political ends against INDIA bloc leaders,” Stalin said in a post on ‘X’ on Thursday.

Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Raut, expressed strong criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing them of engaging in political manoeuvres through central agencies.

Speaking to ANI, Raut stated, “The BJP is using Central agencies as a political tool. Let them continue doing so until 2024, and we will keep fighting against it. In places where the BJP is not in power, these raids will continue.”

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Thursday took potshots at Aam Admi Party. He also targeted the AAP supremo, Arvind Kejriwal, and said “People to whom Kejriwal issued a certificate of honesty are in jail.

“Anurag Thakur alleged that Kejriwal could be next in line.”People are laughing at Arvind Kejriwal. They can see the tension on his face. The Deputy CM is in jail, the Health Minister is in jail, they are people who came to the front by raising the slogans of India Against Corruption but are now involved in corruption,” Thakur said.