Israel: Death toll from Hamas rocket fire rises to 4

Beirut: The toll in the Hamas rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israel climbed to 4, The Times of Israel reported.

The daily reported earlier that after a barrage of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, Hamas fighters infiltrated Israel.

The mayor of Kuseife, Abd al-Aziz Nassara, confirmed the toll, adding that several more have been wounded as the rockets from Gaza rained on the town.

Kuseife, a Bedouin town in southern Israel, is located around 65 kilometres from the Gaza Strip.

According to reports, a woman was killed earlier in the rocket attack and their multiple injuries as well.