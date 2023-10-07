WC: All roads lead to Chepauk

Chennai: Cricket fans around the world are gearing up for an electrifying match in th ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, as India takes on Australia in a high-octane match at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tomorrow.

The anticipation is palpable, and security measures around the stadium have been significantly heightened to ensure the safety of players and spectators alike.

Security personnel, including a large contingent of police officers, have been deployed in and around the stadium. To enhance safety, metal detector doors have been installed at the entrances to all stands, and sniffer dogs and bomb detection squads have been strategically positioned.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions for five days when ICC-Men’s Cricket World Cup-2023 matches will be held on October 8, 13, 23 and 27 at at M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium at Chepauk in Chennai.

The traffic diversions will be in place between noon and 10 p.m. on Victoria Hostel Road (Canal Road), Bells Road, Bharathi Salai, Wallajah Road and Kamarajar Road.

Victoria Hostel Road (Canal Road) and Bells Road will be made one-way. MTC buses going from Kannagi statue will not be allowed to enter Bells Road and will be diverted to Bharathi Salai towards Ratna Cafe junction. Vehicles going from Rathna Cafe junction will be diverted to Bells Road and Wallajah Road. Vehicles will not be allowed towards Kannagi statute from Bharathi Salai-Bells Road Junction.

Team India enters the tournament with a wave of confidence after their recent series victory over Australia. The support of nearly 50,000 fervent fans at the stadium is expected to provide an additional boost to the home team. India is scheduled to play all nine of their group stage matches at different venues across the country, making this World Cup an exciting journey for fans all over India.

This match marks the 150th One-Day International (ODI) clash between two cricketing superpowers, promising a contest of epic proportions. Two-time champions India are on a quest for their first major title on home soil since their triumphant 2011 World Cup campaign under the leadership of MS Dhoni. However, in their longstanding limited-overs rivalry dating back to 1980, it is five-time World Cup champions Australia who have often held the upper hand.

In ODI history, Australia boasts 83 wins against India’s 56, with 10 matches concluding without a result. India’s current status as the number one ranked ODI team comes on the heels of a resounding victory over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final, followed by a 2-1 series win against Australia on home turf.

Australia, despite their recent series loss to India, remains a formidable contender and one of the favorites for the World Cup. The upcoming match promises an intense battle between these cricketing giants.

While India’s Shubman Gill is doubtful for the starting XI due to illness, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli. Kohli has an impressive record against Australia, having scored 2228 runs in 45 innings, including eight centuries and 12 half-centuries. If Ashwin Ravichandran secures a spot in the starting lineup, the local talent could exploit the favorable conditions on offer, given his past success at this venue with five wickets in three ODIs.

For Australia, the spotlight falls on their primary spinner, Adam Zampa, who holds the key to their performance in Chennai. Additionally, on the challenging Chennai pitch, the explosive Glenn Maxwell, fresh from his return from injury, is expected to make an impact. Maxwell’s ability to both bat and bowl could prove pivotal in Australia’s World Cup campaign.