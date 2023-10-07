Cong bets big on caste survey

New Delhi, Oct 7: Ahead of the crucial assembly polls, the Congress party is betting big on a Bihar-like caste survey. While Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has promised a caste census

in the state, addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also promised a similar census in the state if the party is voted to power again. Since the Bihar government released its caste survey data earlier this week, the clamour has been growing among states for the census.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made the caste census system in the Raipur session of Congress, and we will do it here on the basis of the same. Rajasthan government will also conduct a caste census like Bihar. We will take the concept that there should be participation of the people as per their population. Instructions will be given to conducting caste-based census on the lines of Bihar,” CM Gehlot said.