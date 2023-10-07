Swaminathan narrowed gap between scientific knowledge: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described green revolution pioneer M S Swaminathan, who died recently, as a true kisan vaigyanik farmers scientist for the impact his work has had in the farm fields outside the laboratories.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described green revolution pioneer M S Swaminathan, who died recently, as a true ”kisan vaigyanik” (farmers’ scientist) for the impact his work has had in the farm fields outside the laboratories

In a tribute that appeared in several newspapers on Saturday, Modi said the renowned agronomist narrowed the gap between scientific knowledge and its practical application.

”A lot of people call him a ”Krishi Vaigyanik” – an Agricultural Scientist. But, I have always believed that he was even more. He was a true ”Kisan Vaigyanik” – a Farmers’ Scientist. In his heart there was a farmer,” he said.

Citing the famous Tamil book ‘Kural’ to pay respects to Swaminathan, Modi said, ”It is written there ‘If those who have planned have firmness, they will attain what they have desired the way they have desired.’ Here was a stalwart who decided early on in his life that he wants to strengthen agriculture and serve farmers.

” The book describes farmers as the pin that holds the world together because it is the farmers who sustain everyone and Swaminathan understood this principle very well, Modi said.