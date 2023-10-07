UN say 42,000 survivors of Libya flooding need aid

Geneva, Oct 7: Among the 42,000 survivors of last month’s catastrophic flash flooding in northeast Libya are people needing healthcare and mental healthcare, UN humanitarians said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Thursday that survivors urgently need shelter, protection, water, sanitation and hygiene supplies, healthcare and mental healthcare.

The office added the list of needs follows a new assessment in the affected areas following Storm Daniel’s September 10-11 assault on northeast Libya, resulting in the collapse of two dams and the deadly flash flooding, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Buildings were severely damaged by the floods in more than a third of the locations assessed by an inter-agency team of more than 10 partners,” OCHA said.

“Some 42,000 people are still displaced, according to the International Organisation for Migration.”

The office said many people need cash to cover rent and to support shelter repairs. While water supplies are available, they are only sometimes safe or affordable.

The WHO reported that nearly two-thirds of health facilities are either out of service or only partially functioning. More than 100 health workers were killed in the floods.

The UN Children’s Fund said nearly 100 damaged schools remain closed.

OCHA said the UN and its humanitarian partners reached more than 125,000 people with relief items and protection services in flood-affected areas.

The office also added that while reliable funding for the humanitarian response is critical, the three-month Libya Flash Appeal, seeking more than $70 million to help flood survivors, is less than one-third funded.