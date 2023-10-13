Israeli commandos kill over 60 Hamas terrorists

The Israel Defense Forces have demonstrated remarkable valour and precision, showcasing a harrowing rescue mission undertaken on October 7 during a Hamas terror assault near the Gaza border. The elite Shayetet (Flotilla) 13 unit of the IDF was deployed to regain control of the Sufa military post, located near the Gaza security fence, in a joint operation on October 7th. The soldiers, displaying exceptional bravery, rescued approximately 250 hostages while neutralizing 60+ Hamas terrorists and apprehending 26, including Muhammad Abu A’ali, the Deputy Commander of the Hamas Southern Naval Division.

