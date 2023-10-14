Israel Air Force jets attack Hamas operatives

Tel Aviv, Oct 14: As Israel’s counter-offensive on Hamas entered its seventh day, Israeli Air Force has said that Air Force fighter jets attacked operatives of the terrorist group Hamas and destroyed its military posts.

In a post shared on X, Israeli Air Force stated, “Air Force fighter jets attacked operatives of the terrorist organization Hamas and destroyed the organization’s military posts.” Israeli Air Force said that the fighter jets targeted houses that were used by operatives of Hamas, including the residence of a “Nakhba” (naval commando operative).

Furthermore, Israeli Air Force revealed that the warplanes attacked a monitoring center of Hamas, which used to monitor the activities of Israeli forces.

Taking to X, Israeli Air Force stated, “IAF fighter jets struck five residences operationally used by Hamas terror operatives, including the residence of a “Nukhba” (Naval Commando) operative, a terror operative of the “resistance committee”, and an additional Hamas operations residence, where Yahya Sinwar’s brother was presumably present.”

“IAF fighter jets also struck a Hamas monitoring situation room that monitored and traced IAF activity. As part of the strike, two terror operatives were targeted in the situation room,” it added.