Israel Parliament adds 5 ministers to Netanyahu Cabinet

The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, on Thursday approved the addition of five National Unity ministers to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet, the Times of Israel reported.

Benny Gantz, Gadi Eisenkot, Gideon Sa’ar, Chili Tropper and Yifat Shasha-Biton were added to the government as ministers without portfolio. Both Gantz and Eisenkot are former Israel Defence Forces (IDF) chiefs of staff, and Gantz is a former defence minister reported the Israeli publication.

Benny Gantz will also sit on a special wartime cabinet with Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

Speaking on the occasion of the swearing-in of the national emergency government at the Knesset, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said the pain of the loss of lives suffered in the Hamas attack was too heavy

“The pain is so great that sometimes it seems that it is too heavy to bear and the grief is also very heavy. It is felt in every home. To all of the families, we send a loving embrace and heartfelt support’ he said

Netanyahu who had earlier in the day visited the IDF elite units of the 98th Division said that complete victory will be ensured.

“Difficult days await us but we will not be deterred and we will not give in. I am certain that from the ‘Swords of Iron’ war, we will emerge stronger than ever. Together, with God’s help, we will ensure the complete victory” Netanyahu said.

The IDF goal is to destroy Hamas’s military capabilities and eliminate its leadership. As Israel’s counter-offensive on Hamas entered its seventh day, Israeli Air Force said that its fighter jets attacked operatives of the terrorist group Hamas and destroyed its military posts.

Israel Air Force said that the fighter jets targeted houses that were used by operatives of Hamas, including the residence of a “Nakhba” (naval commando operative). Furthermore, Israel Air Force revealed that the warplanes attacked a monitoring centre of Hamas, which used to monitor the activities of Israeli forces.

IDF also said that the Flotilla 13 elite unit deployed to the area surrounding the Gaza security fence rescued around 250 hostages alive and more than 60 terrorists were neutralized while 26 were apprehended, including Muhammad Abu A’ali the Deputy Commander of the Hamas’ southern Naval Division.

A United Nations spokesperson said that the Israeli Defence Forces on Friday notified the UN that the entire Palestinian population north of Wadi Gaza should relocate to southern Gaza within 24 hours, The Times of Israel reported.

The UN spokesperson’s statement indicated that the IDF could be readying to launch a ground invasion six days after Hamas’ attack on Saturday, according to the report.