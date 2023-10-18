CMDA plans to rejuvenate lakes

The ten lakes identified for rejuvenation in the Chennai Metropolitan region are as diverse as they are crucial for the environment and the well-being of the local population. Each of these lakes possesses its distinct characteristics, necessitating a tailored approach to restoration.

The first and foremost aspect of the CMDA’s plan is to assess the current health of these lakes, factoring in various ecological, hydrological, and environmental aspects. This thorough evaluation will serve as the foundation for the subsequent design and development phase.