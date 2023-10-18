CMDA plans to rejuvenate lakes

In a significant move towards restoring the natural beauty and ecological balance of the region, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has enlisted the expertise of consultants to craft Detailed Project Reports for the rejuvenation of ten key lakes within the Chennai Metropolitan area. This ambitious endeavor aims to not only revive these aquatic ecosystems but also to create spaces for recreational activities, nature appreciation, and cultural enrichment.
The ten lakes identified for rejuvenation in the Chennai Metropolitan region are as diverse as they are crucial for the environment and the well-being of the local population. Each of these lakes possesses its distinct characteristics, necessitating a tailored approach to restoration.
The first and foremost aspect of the CMDA’s plan is to assess the current health of these lakes, factoring in various ecological, hydrological, and environmental aspects. This thorough evaluation will serve as the foundation for the subsequent design and development phase.