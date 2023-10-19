US vetoes UN resolution calling for ‘Humanitarian Pause’ in Israel-Hamas war

The United Nations Security Council failed to adopt a resolution that would have condemned Hamas’ attack on Israel and called for a pause in the fighting to allow humanitarian assistance into Gaza. The United States exercised its veto power, preventing the resolution from passing.

Notably, 12 members of the UN Security Council voted in favour of the resolution, which was led by Brazil, while one member, the United States, voted against it. Two countries, Russia, and the United Kingdom, abstained from the vote.

Brazil, which currently presides over the Security Council, emphasized the critical humanitarian situation on the ground. Brazil’s ambassador to the Security Council, Sergio Franca Danese, expressed the urgency of the situation, stating, “Council paralysis in the face of a humanitarian catastrophe is not in the interest of the international community.”

He also expressed disappointment that the Council was once again unable to adopt a resolution to address the crisis effectively.