State funeral for Bangaru Adigalar

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of Bangaru Adigalar and announced that the State would grant him honours during the funeral. The Chief Minister visited Melmaruvathur to pay last respects to the spiritual leader.

Bangaru Adigalar revolutionised spiritualism for a social cause and ensured prominence to women in allowing them to pray inside the sanctum sanctorum, the Chief Minister said.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi said he was deeply saddened at the passing away of ‘Amma’ Bangaru Adigalar.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss, BJP State President K.Annamalai, AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran and MDMK chief Vaiko also condoled the death of the spiritual guru.

Bangaru Adigalar, popularly known as ‘Amma’, who brought in revolutionary reforms such as paving the way for women to enter the sanctum sanctorum of Shakti temples, passed away near here on Thursday, sources said.

Bangaru Adigalar, suffered chest pain before his death at his residence in Melmaruvathur near Chennai. He is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

The guru’s residence teemed with his devotees as they paid their last respects and the cremation is scheduled for Friday.

Head of the Adhiparasakthi Siddhar Peedam which he founded, the Adhiparasakthi (Goddess Parvathi) spiritual movement is known by the Melmaruvathur temple near here and its local worship groups across the state.