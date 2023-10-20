Sushmita Sen opens up about ‘Aarya 3’

Sushmita Sen opened up about the gripping thriller, flaunted her claws and ascended to the throne as the new don in town in Aarya Season 3. During the trailer launch for the third season of Aarya, Sushmita Sen discussed who Aarya is, what her life stands for, and how the cast and crew laboured to bring this unashamed portrayal to the screen. Sushmita Sen said, “Winning and losing are inevitable parts of life and that’s the excitement of life and it is also the excitement of Aarya. There’s no perpetual hero here who always wins. They say that certain characters, sequences, or an entire show are such that being a good actor alone won’t be enough. Aarya is like that. Our approach to shooting and storytelling demands that we live our truth of that moment which you’ll witness in this season. It’s true that the first 2 seasons were family-centric, it was about family, and the children and it still is, she is still a mother but she has understood that sher ki sawaari chod doge toh sher khaa jayega toh usne sawaari karna manzoor kar liya hai.” Earlier, taking to Instagram, Sushmita treated fans with the trailer video and captioned it, “Shuruaat majboori se zaroor hui thi, lekin khatam meri manzoori se hogi.#HotstarSpecials #Aarya Season 3, streaming from 3rd Nov only on @disneyplushotstar#AaryaS3OnHotstar #officialtrailer.”