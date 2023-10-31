Railways gets all lines operational after accident in AP

Amaravati, Oct 31: All three lines affected by the train accident between Alamanda and Kantakapalli are now fit for train operations, according to railway officials.

“Middle line fit for train operations at 11.29 PM, last night after track and overhead equipment works. The first train on the middle line passed the affected area at 0055hrs (12.55a.m) last night.” stated the railway release.

Earlier, the first coaching train passed in Upline at 1436hrs (02.36 pm) and in Down Line, the first goods train passed at 14:25hrs (02.25 pm), yesterday. Now, all the three lines between Alamanda and Kantakapalli are now fit for train movement.

The death toll in the train collision in Andhra Pradesh has risen to 14 in Vizianagaram district, police said.

Biswajit Sahu, Chief Public Relations Officer of East Coast Railway said that the rescue operation is over and the focus has now shifted to track restoration work.

“The rescue operation is over now. We have arranged buses and trains for the stranded passengers. A total of 18 trains have been cancelled and 22 trains have been diverted. We are trying to clear the track by 4 pm today,” Biswajit Sahu said.

Biswajit Sahu further said that victims with minor injuries have been admitted to the nearby Alamanda hospital.

“Passengers with minor injuries are getting first aid treatment in Alamanda Hospital, and those with serious injuries have been shifted to Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam Hospital. We arranged trains and buses for the stranded passengers. Many trains have been cancelled and diverted. We are informing the passengers through SMS, and we have set up a help desk,” he said.

