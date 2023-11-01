Department of Hindu Religious Endowment to organise a pilgrimage Rameswarm-Kasi

The Department of Hindu Religious Endowment is set to organise a sacred pilgrimage from the serene town of Rameswaram to the holy city of Varanasi, also known as Kasi. This pilgrimage is an opportunity for devout Hindus to embark on a spiritual journey to visit the revered Lord Ramanatha Swami temple in Rameswaram and the sacred Lord Viswanatha Swami temple in Varanasi.

This endeavor is part of a larger initiative by the State Government of Tamil Nadu, which, during the presentation of the requirement of subsidies for the Department of Hindu Religious Endowment for the Financial Year 2022-23, allocated funds to facilitate a pilgrimage for 200 citizens. This pilgrimage aimed to connect individuals with their faith and the divine by covering the related expenses of Rs. 50 lakhs. The inaugural journey was a resounding success, paving the way for a larger pilgrimage in the subsequent year.

During the presentation for the Financial Year 2023-24, it was announced that the pilgrimage would be extended to accommodate 300 citizens, reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting the spiritual aspirations of its citizens. With the continued backing of the State Government, the expenses for this year’s pilgrimage have increased to Rs. 75 lakhs.

To ensure a fair selection process, 300 citizens will be chosen from the pool of applicants. The selection will be carefully carried out, with 15 pilgrims chosen from each of the 30 Joint Commissioner Zones of the Department of Hindu Religious Endowment. This approach guarantees that the opportunity to embark on this sacred journey is distributed evenly across the regions, allowing citizens from various parts of Tamil Nadu to participate.

If you are a devout Hindu between the ages of 60 and 70 and have a strong belief in God, this pilgrimage offers a unique opportunity to deepen your spiritual connection. To apply, you can obtain an application form from your respective Zonal Joint Commissioner Office. It is essential to fill out the form completely and include all the required documents. Once your application is ready, you should submit it to the same Zonal Joint Commissioner Office where you received it.

The last date for submitting your application is the 20th of November, so be sure to act promptly to be considered for this extraordinary journey.