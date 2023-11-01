Nominations invited for CavinKare Ability Awards

A press release said,”Presented to handpicked achievers from across the country, the awards are presented under two prominent categories – CavinKare Ability Award for Eminence, and CavinKare Ability Mastery Awards. Instituted in the year 2003, the award in its 21year journey has honored 91 achievers with disabilities who have soared beyond conventional barriers to realize their chosen dreams. The last date for nominations is – Monday 20th November 2023. Please log on to www.abilityfoundation.org or www.cavinkare.com for online nomination forms.”

An individual may only be nominated for a single category. Any Indian national with disability (Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016) who has done exceptional work in his/her chosen field is eligible to apply. The nominations go through a process of short-listing, interviews and site visits and recipients are then selected by adiscerningjury.

For more information and to send in your nominations, please log on to www.cavinkare.com or www. abilityfoundation.org or call +918939675544.