Nayanthara’s next to hit screens 1 Dec

Annapoorani – The Goddess of Food starring Nayanthara in the lead will hit the silver screen on December 1. Annapoorani – The Goddess of Food starring Nayanthara in the lead will hit the silver screen on December 1.

The story of “Annapoorani – The Goddess of Food” unfolds against the vibrant backdrop of Chennai and Trichy, two iconic South Indian cities. Music is by S Thaman.

Nayanthara will be joined by Jai, who reunites with her after their successful collaboration in “Raja Rani” back in 2013. The film’s ensemble cast also includes industry veterans such as Sathyaraj, KS Ravikumar, Achyuth Kumar, Redin Kingsley, Kumari Sachu, Karthik Kumar, Renuka, Suresh Chakravarthy, and Poornima Ravi.

The film’s cinematography is by Sathyan Sooryan. Praveen Antony will take charge of the editing. Annapoorani – The Goddess of Food is backed by production companies Zee Studios, Naad SStudios, and Trident Arts.

@@@

Anumol plays female lead in Haraa

Anumol to play female lead in Haraa

Anumol will play the female lead alongside Mohan in Haraa, directed by Vijay Sri G.

Haraa also stars Suresh Menon as the antagonist and Vanitha Vijayakumar, as a Minister. Yogi Babu, Rajendran, Singam Puli, Deepa, Mime Gopi, Chaams, and Santhosh Prabhakar round out the cast of Haraa.

Backed by S P Mohan Raj and Jaya Sri Vijay, the core idea of the film is to create awareness about IPC rules, and other concepts like good touch, bad touch, etc. amongst children.