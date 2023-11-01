Ready to make a comeback on big screen, says Rambha

Yesteryear heroine Rambha who has chosen to stay away from films after her wedding, says, ‘If I come across a good script, I will make a comeback’.
Rambha who acted in over 100 films in lead roles was the most sought-after heroine in 1990s. She acted with all top actors including Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth, Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Sarathkumar, Arjun among others.
The actress, who chose to settle down in Canada after her wedding, was seen hosting television shows shows. Says Rambha, ‘Trend has changed in cinema. But cinema has remained the same. I am listening to some good scripts. Will soon announce my big venture’.