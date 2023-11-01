Ready to make a comeback on big screen, says Rambha

Yesteryear heroine Rambha who has chosen to stay away from films after her wedding, says, ‘If I come across a good script, I will make a comeback’. Yesteryear heroine Rambha who has chosen to stay away from films after her wedding, says, ‘If I come across a good script, I will make a comeback’.

Rambha who acted in over 100 films in lead roles was the most sought-after heroine in 1990s. She acted with all top actors including Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth, Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj, Sarathkumar, Arjun among others.