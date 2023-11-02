Study shows mobile phone use may reduce semen quality

However, no association was found between mobile phone use and low sperm motility and morphology, revealed the study published in the journal Fertility & Sterility.

While various environmental and lifestyle factors have been proposed to explain the decline in semen quality observed over the last fifty years, the role of mobile phones has yet to be demonstrated.

To understand, a team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) in Switzerland led a cross-sectional study based on data from 2,886 Swiss men aged 18 to 22, recruited between 2005 and 2018.

The data revealed an association between frequent use and lower sperm concentration.