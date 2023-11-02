YouTube launches global effort to crack down on users with ad blockers

An increasing number of YouTube users are now seeing a warning, asking them to turn off ad blockers and watch ads or pay $14 for a YouTube Premium subscription, according to Android Authority.

Over the past several weeks, more users with ad blockers installed have found themselves unable to watch YouTube videos.

Now, the company has launched a global effort to encourage users to allow ads or try YouTube Premium (which includes YouTube Music).

A company spokesperson told The Verge that the “use of ad blockers” violates the platform’s terms of service. “Ads support a diverse ecosystem of creators globally and allow billions to access their favourite content on YouTube,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

YouTube in June confirmed that it was disabling videos for users with ad blockers. At that time, it was only a “small experiment globally”. YouTube introduced unskippable 30-second ads to its TV app in May and later began experimenting with longer but less frequent ad breaks on TV, too.