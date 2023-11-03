Heavy rain lashes Chennai

Chennai: Several parts of Chennai witnessed steady downpour since morning. Office-goers and students were put to greater troubles.

Meanwhile, Regional Meteorological Centre on Friday issued a yellow alert (heavy rainfall warning) for several southern and delta districts till November 6 and an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall warning) for Theni and Dindigul on November 4, while Chennai is likely to receive moderate rainfall.

“Due to an atmospheric low circulation over Sri Lanka and adjoining areas and an atmospheric low circulation over the South Bay of Bengal, many places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning from until November 6,” the weather agency said and it added that Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts are likely to receive heavy rain today.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places in Theni and Dindigul districts on November 4, and heavy rain likely at one or two places in Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivagangai, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Karur and Tiruchirappalli districts, the Meteorological Department said.

In Chennai, several areas including T Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Vadapalani, Koyambedu, Adyar, Airport, Pallavaram reported downpour.