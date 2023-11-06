Chidambaram takes swipe at BJP for change in stand on caste census

He said that as long as ‘Reservation’ is the policy, it is logical that caste must be counted.

In a post on X, Chidambaram said, “After trashing the promise of a caste census as ‘divide and rule’, the BJP has suddenly concluded that a decision on the issue will be taken after ‘consulting everyone’.”

He said that almost every other political party has supported the idea of a caste census.

“As long as ‘Reservation’ is the policy, it is logical that caste must be counted,” Chidambaram added.

His remarks came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP never opposed the idea of caste census, but it would take appropriate decisions on it after consulting everyone.

His statement comes amid a strong demand by the Congress and some other parties to carry out the exercise at the national level.

Shah was talking to reporters at the launch of the party’s manifesto for this month’s Chhattisgarh elections at BJP’s state office.