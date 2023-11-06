Amar Prasad Reddy denied bail 

Amar Prasad Reddy, who leads the BJP’s Sports and Skill Development cell and is the co-incharge of the En Mann En Makkal padayatra was denied bail in a case filed against him for allegedly damaging a JCB machine that was brought to remove a BJP flag pole outside the residence of BJP state president K Annamalai in Chennai’s Panaiyur.
Earlier, he was granted bail by a court in Ambasamudram and Egmore. While the case in Ambasamudram was related to an altercation with police during the padayatra, the latter was for pasting a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a photo of Chief Minister MK Stalin put up for the Chess Olympiad in Chennai.