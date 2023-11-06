SL sacks entire cricket board over WC humiliation

Pune : Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Monday, October 30, 2023. (Photo: IANS/Nitin Lawate)
Colombo: Sri Lanka’s sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe sacked the national cricket board on Monday, days after a humiliating defeat by India at the World Cup.

Ranasinghe has been at loggerheads with Sri Lanka Cricket — the richest sports organisation on the financially stricken island — for months over allegations of widespread corruption. The country’s 1996 World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga has been appointed chairman of a new interim board, Ranasinghe’s office said in a statement. “Sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe has formed an interim committee for Sri Lanka Cricket,” the statement said.

The new seven-member panel also includes a retired supreme court judge and a former board president.

The move came a day after the board’s second-highest officer, secretary Mohan de Silva, quit.

