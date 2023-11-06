SL sacks entire cricket board over WC humiliation

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe sacked the national cricket board on Monday, days after a humiliating defeat by India at the World Cup.

Ranasinghe has been at loggerheads with Sri Lanka Cricket — the richest sports organisation on the financially stricken island — for months over allegations of widespread corruption. The country’s 1996 World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga has been appointed chairman of a new interim board, Ranasinghe’s office said in a statement. “Sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe has formed an interim committee for Sri Lanka Cricket,” the statement said.

The new seven-member panel also includes a retired supreme court judge and a former board president.

The move came a day after the board’s second-highest officer, secretary Mohan de Silva, quit.