Sahara group founder Subrata Roy passes away

Subrata Roy Sahara, the businessman and founder of Sahara India Pariwar, has passed away at the age of 75 after a prolonged illness. Subrata Roy Sahara was once a leading businessman in the country. He was once known for his contributions to various sectors including finance, real estate, and media before getting embroiled in scams.

Roy was undergoing treatment in a Mumbai hospital. His efforts in establishing Sahara India Pariwar as a conglomerate with diverse interests have left an indelible mark on the business landscape of the country. His endeavors, coupled with his strategic business acumen, earned him respect and admiration from numerous quarters, shaping his legacy as an iconic figure in the Indian business realm.

His mortal remains are likely to be brought to Lucknow on Wednesday, where the last rites will be performed in Sahara city.

Roy died of cardiorespiratory arrest last night (Tuesday night). According to a company statement, he passed away at 10.30 pm due to cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes.