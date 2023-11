BJP will get majority to form govt in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

In the face of “simmering anger” against the ruling BRS in Telangana, the BJP will get a comfortable majority to form its first government in the State after the November 30 polls, State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy has said.

There will be no hung assembly and the saffron party will land in the ruling saddle comfortably, Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism, told PTI in an exclusive interview.

Reddy said it is palpable that Telangana people want a change as they have lost faith in both the BRS and Congress, believing that “they are in cahoots.”.

“There is no question of a hung assembly because there is simmering anger against the BRS government. It will explode like a volcano. People are not coming out because of the fear of police and goons.”.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party will get an absolute majority. We are working with the intention that the party would get an absolute majority and it will come also,” Reddy said.

He said the Telangana unit of the BJP has requested the central leadership to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses four rallies in the state in the run-up to the polls and is awaiting its response.