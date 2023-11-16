All set for MP polls tomorrow

Chindwara: The polling materials were distributed to all the election officials in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district on Thursday for the state assembly polls scheduled to be held on Friday.

Returning officer of Sausar Assembly Constituency in Chhindwara, Ankita Tripathi said, “All polling parties have started arriving here. First of all they go through decoding at the decoding centre about which polling centre they are going and after that they are sitting on the table.

Along with this, a separate counter has been made for them from where they collect the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). All the processes are going on smoothly, she added. “After the matching of forms and materials, MatPratishat app will be installed in the phone of the election officials. After that they will be introduced to the security personnel and thereafter they will be sent to their respective polling stations,” Tripathi said.

She further added that the training of all the officials for the polls was completed and it was provided in three sessions. There are a total of seven assembly constituencies in the district in which three seats are Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved and one is Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved seat.

Former Chief Minister of the state, Kamal Nath is contesting from Chhindwara assembly seat in the district for the polls scheduled to be held tomorrow. the state of Madhya Pradesh has 5,60,57521 electors of which 2,87,82261 are Male and 2,71,99586 are female. The Polling will get underway at 7 am and continue till 6 PM on Thursday.

The state is set to undergo polls on Friday and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.