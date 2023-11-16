Bangladesh to hold general elections on Jan 7

Bangladesh will hold the much-awaited general elections on January 7, the Chief Election Commissioner announced on Wednesday, amidst violent protests by the Opposition BNP and its allies demanding a non-party interim government to conduct transparent polls. Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal announced the dates of the elections during an address to the nation that was telecast live – the first such announcement in the history of Bangladesh. “The 12th Jatiya Sansad (parliamentary) elections will be held on January 7, 2024 (Sunday),” he announced shortly after a meeting with four commissioners of the constitutionally independent commission. Awal said the last day to submit nomination papers will be November 30 and scrutiny of nomination papers will be from December 1 to December 4. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 17. The election body will allot election symbols to candidates on December 18. Awal also said the election campaign will run from December 18 to January 5, 2024 midnight. He said a smooth election required a congenial atmosphere but “for a long time there were differences of opinion among political leadership on the question of election, particularly over the institutional method of the polling”. In a veiled reference to the main opposition BNP and its allies, Awal said his office invited all registered political parties who were “reluctant” to take part in the upcoming polls to hold dialogue with the Commission but “they rejected the invitation”. “There could likely be differences of opinion in a multi-party democracy. But if the differences cause clashes and violence that could adversely affect the election process, consensus and solution is needed,” the CEC said. The election commission chief called upon all political parties to shun the path of “conflict and violence” and “seek a solution” and added that his office would always welcome spontaneous participation and contest of all poetical parties i