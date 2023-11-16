Congress has no vision for development of Madhya Pradesh: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday targeted the Congress stating that the party lacks a vision for the development of Madhya Pradesh. “In the rallies, I saw how upset the people of MP are with Congress’s dynastic politics and negativity. Congress has no vision for the development of MP and no roadmap. I urge all voters of MP to choose the BJP, choose the lotus, for a developed MP, for a developed India,” he said in a post on X. “The campaign for the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections this time was rather special, more of a campaign to seek blessings from the people. I went to every corner of the state, met many people, and had conversations. The affection for BJP among the people, the faith in BJP, is our biggest asset,” the PM said in the post. In his post the Prime Minister praised the women of Madhya Pradesh for their active participation in the election and acknowledged their role in making the return of the BJP government a priority. “The women power of Madhya Pradesh is stepping forward in this election to raise the flag of BJP. Just as women empowerment is a priority for BJP, women have made the return of the BJP government their priority,” t