First signature for caste census if our govt comes to power: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that when their government is formed in Delhi, the first signature will be on the caste census. He said, “This (caste census) will be the most revolutionary decision after independence.” While addressing a public rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district, Rahul Gandhi said, “When it comes to giving rights to OBCs, they say there are no OBCs. There is only one caste in India, the poor. There are OBCs, and we will find out how many there are. Whether it’s 10, 20, or 60 per cent, you will get as much participation as there is population. If debts are forgiven, it will be of farmers, not billionaires. Whether Narendra Modi does it or not, if our government is formed in Chhattisgarh, a caste survey will be done here. When our government is formed in Delhi, the first signature will be on the caste census.” “The day the OBCs, Dalits, and tribals of this country find out their true population and their true power, this country will change forever. After independence, (conducting caste census) this will be the most revolutionary decision,” Rahul Gandhi said. “Rs 15,000 will be credited to accounts of all women of the state every year by the state government,” Rahul Gandhi said.