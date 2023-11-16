Happy announcement for Sabarimala pilgrims 

Special Buses Enhance Devotees’ Journey:

Recognizing the significance of this sacred journey, the Tamil Nadu Government Transport Corporation has taken proactive measures to ensure the comfort and convenience of devotees. Special buses will be operational from November 16 to January 16, connecting key cities such as Chennai, Trichy, Madurai, and Cuddalore/Puducherry to Sabarimala. In an effort to cater to diverse preferences, these special buses will include both air-conditioned luxury options and standard buses.

It’s important to note a brief interruption in services, as special buses will not operate from December 26 to December 29 due to the Sabarimala walk closure scheduled from December 27 to December 30. To further facilitate group travel, authorities have arranged for special government buses exclusively for devotees traveling in groups.

Vande Bharat Special Train Service: