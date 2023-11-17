AIADMK MLA criticizes DMK govt for broken promises

In a scathing critique, AIADMK MLA RB Udhayakumar expressed discontent with the ruling DMK government, accusing it of being “inactive” and neglectful of the people’s welfare. Speaking in Madurai on Thursday, Udhayakumar asserted that the government, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, prioritizes the interests of his descendants over the overall growth and development of the state. In a scathing critique, AIADMK MLA RB Udhayakumar expressed discontent with the ruling DMK government, accusing it of being “inactive” and neglectful of the people’s welfare. Speaking in Madurai on Thursday, Udhayakumar asserted that the government, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, prioritizes the interests of his descendants over the overall growth and development of the state.

The MLA went on to criticize Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, alleging that the DMK regime has failed to undertake substantial measures for the well-being of the public. He questioned the ability of DMK party members to effectively connect with the public in the lead-up to the Youth Wing conference.

Highlighting unfulfilled promises from the election manifesto, Udhayakumar pointed out the government’s inability to abolish NEET, deliver Cauvery water as promised, and ensure prompt disbursement of crop insurance to farmers. The discontented MLA emphasized that these unmet commitments have fueled public frustration.

Udhayakumar also raised concerns about the state’s escalating debt, revealing that over the past 28 months, the government accumulated a staggering debt of Rs 7.5 lakh crore. Surprisingly, Chief Minister MK Stalin has remained silent on this alarming financial burden, leaving citizens with growing apprehension about the economic stability of the state.