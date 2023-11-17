HC appoints retired Judge to mediate dispute between STR and Vels Film

Initially, senior advocate NL Raja was appointed as the mediator by Justice C Saravanan. However, objections were raised against this decision, leading to a reconsideration by the court. Subsequently, retired Judge K Kannan has been entrusted with the responsibility of mediating the dispute to ensure a fair and impartial resolution.

The legal tussle began when Vels Film International approached the Madras High Court seeking an injunction against Silambarasan TR from participating in any other film until he completes the project titled ‘Corona Kumar.’ The production company claimed that the actor had been paid Rs 4.5 crore as an advance out of the agreed-upon total salary of Rs 9.5 crore for his role in ‘Corona Kumar’ in 2021.

In response to the court’s directive, Simbu, on November 10, deposited Rs 1 crore as security. Despite this, the judge declined the plea from Vels Film International to restrain the actor from engaging in any other film until he completes the pending project.