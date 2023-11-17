BJP leader held for posting derogatory images of Stalin

A leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur was arrested after he allegedly posted derogatory images of Chief Minister MK Stalin and some other leaders of his party, DMK, on social media.

According to the details, the BJP functionary was identified as Suresh, a resident of Vadugapalayam and was arrested late on Wednesday.

The other leaders whose derogatory images were posted were Udhayanidhi Stalin, Senthil Balaji, Mano Thangaraj, PTR Thyagarajan, Chief Minister’s son-in-law Sabareesan, DMK MP TR Baalu and VCK MP Thirumavalavan.