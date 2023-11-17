CM lays foundation stones for projects worth Rs 150 cr

In a significant move towards urban development, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated six pivotal projects under the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) on Wednesday, collectively valued at Rs 150 crore. The foundation stones for these projects were laid as part of the state government’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure and public facilities in the region.

The flagship project among the newly initiated endeavors is the construction of a state-of-the-art bus stand in Vembakkam, located in the Chengalpattu district. Valued at Rs 97 crore, this project aims to enhance transportation infrastructure, providing improved facilities for commuters and contributing to the overall connectivity of the region.

Another key project is the redevelopment of the Ambattur bus stand, a crucial transportation hub in the city. With an allocated budget of Rs 13.85 crore, this initiative seeks to modernize and upgrade the existing bus stand, catering to the growing needs of the residents and commuters in the Ambattur area.

In a significant step towards inclusive development, the Chief Minister laid the foundation for a rehabilitation center for disabled individuals and a dialysis center in Kondithope, situated in north Chennai. With a combined cost of Rs 11.50 crore, these facilities are designed to address the healthcare needs of the community, particularly focusing on services for disabled individuals and those requiring dialysis.