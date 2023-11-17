Annamalai condemns DMK govt for detaining farmers under Goondas Act

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Annamalai expressed condemnation for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) decision to detain farmers under the Goondas Act. The controversy centers around protests by farmers in Tiruvannamalai district against the acquisition of 3200 acres of agricultural land for a proposed State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) industrial park.

Taking to social media, Annamalai stated, “While we think the DMK Govt can’t stoop any lower than its current state, they have proved us wrong by detaining farmers under the Goondas Act.” The BJP leader highlighted the peaceful nature of the farmers’ protests, spanning an impressive 125 days, as they sought to voice their concerns over the government’s land acquisition decision.

The DMK government’s use of the Goondas Act to detain protestors has sparked outrage, with Annamalai characterizing it as a “cowardly act.” The BJP state president emphasized the party’s commitment to supporting the families of those detained, pledging full legal assistance to ensure the protection of protesting farmers against what he termed a “Fascist DMK Regime.”

The SIPCOT land acquisition issue has become a focal point for discontent, with farmers expressing concerns about the impact on their livelihoods and the agricultural landscape. The BJP’s vocal opposition to the DMK’s actions underscores the intensifying political dynamics surrounding the dispute and the deepening divide between the ruling party and the opposition.