BJP MP’s son accused of cheating woman

Bengaluru: BJP MP Y Devendrappa’s son Ranganath Y D is accused of cheating a woman by promising to marry her.

A 24-year-old woman who is a resident of Vijay Nagar in Bengaluru registered an FIR at the Basavanagudi Women’s Police Station. Rangath, 42-year old resident of Mysuru and son of Ballari MP has also registered a counter complaint against the woman in Mysuru alleging that he was blackmailed by the woman.

According to the FIR registered at the Basavangudi Women police station, Ranganath befriended the woman in 2022 through mutual friends. He allegedly started texting her saying he worked as a professor at Mysuru Pre-Univericity College.

He told the woman that he was in love with her and wanted to marry her. Ranganath allegedly took the woman to Mysuru in January and slept with her at a private hotel. Ranganath reportedly started ignoring the woman after she returned to Bengaluru. Ranganath is booked under IPC Section 417 (Cheating), Section 420 (Cheating and Dishonesty), and Section (Criminal Intimidation).

The police issued a notice to the woman and asked her to submit proof to prove allegations made by her. The police have also issued a notice to Ranganath to record a statement regarding the allegations made against him.